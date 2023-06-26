Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 40,911 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

