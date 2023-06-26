Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $307.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $309.29.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.