Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

