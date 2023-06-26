Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.88 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

