Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

