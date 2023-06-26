Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,141 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $67,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

