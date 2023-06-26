Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 330 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

