First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

