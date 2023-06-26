Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $212.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.