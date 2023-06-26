International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.