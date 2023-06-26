Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $8.35 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $680.45 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $669.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

