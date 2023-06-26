Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

