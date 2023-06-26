Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 8.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.