Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $136.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

