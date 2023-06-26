Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

