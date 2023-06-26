Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.