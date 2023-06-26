Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

