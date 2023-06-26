iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

