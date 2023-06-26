First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $95.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

