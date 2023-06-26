First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 8.11% of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Price Performance

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Profile

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

