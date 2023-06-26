Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $740,839,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

TPLE opened at $22.80 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

