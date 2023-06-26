Northland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

