Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,209 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

