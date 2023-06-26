Northland Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,008 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

