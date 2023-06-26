Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

