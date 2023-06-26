Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

