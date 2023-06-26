First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 13,946 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

