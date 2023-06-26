Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

