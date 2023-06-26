Northland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

