Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 2.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.