First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.61 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

