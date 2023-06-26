Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 221,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

