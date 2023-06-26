Dakota Wealth Management Sells 7,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

