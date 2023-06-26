Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

