Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $198.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

