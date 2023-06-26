Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

