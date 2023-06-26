ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,379,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,661,303 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 5.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.38% of Exact Sciences worth $771,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

