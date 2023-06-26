SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

GWX opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

