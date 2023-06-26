ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,114 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.32% of Genius Sports worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.