Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,032 VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.96 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $236.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

