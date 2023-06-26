Highland Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 847.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 455,850 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
