Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $188,566,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $142,412,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,866 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,647,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

