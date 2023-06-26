5,209 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

