Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.38 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.62.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

