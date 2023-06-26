Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $114.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

