FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.