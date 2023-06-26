Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

