Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 769,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $214.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

