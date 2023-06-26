Highland Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 270,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 180,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

