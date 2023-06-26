Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $206.90 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

